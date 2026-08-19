Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Min-jun
    August 19, 2026 at 7:22 pm

    David the activist Eby continues to stagnate the economy by catering to his fellow activists and chugs.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Moe optimistic about Canada-U.S. trade deal

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2026 7:15 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to reporters ahead of the First Ministers Meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Charlottetown on Thursday July 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to reporters ahead of the First Ministers Meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Charlottetown on Thursday July 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

PRINCE ALBERT – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to not impose 50 per cent tariffs on an array of Canadian goods is positive for his province.

Moe says the extra levies would have been detrimental to businesses and the overall economy.

Canada and the United States have been in negotiations over a potential deal that could see Washington reduce existing tariffs on some Canadian products.

Moe says he hopes a new agreement would result in smaller levies on steel, aluminum, lumber and autos.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5 Saskatoon: March 6'
Global News at 5 Saskatoon: March 6
Story continues below advertisement

The premier says those tariffs have already taken a toll, citing a sawmill in Saskatchewan that recently suspended operations.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Moe also says Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked provinces to put U.S. liquor back on to store shelves – a measure that wouldn’t affect Saskatchewan as the province doesn’t have a ban in place.

“We need to have, in many ways, preferred market access to our largest trading partner,” Moe told reporters in Prince Albert, Sask. “I feel that is what we’re in the process of achieving.”

But what Canada had under the Canada-United States-Mexico free trade agreement is no longer possible, Moe added.

“Canada will have the strongest trade agreement of any country in the world with the United States of America. But we also need to understand that the status quo that we had two years ago was not possible,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2026.

Note to readers:This is a corrected story. A previous version said Saskatchewan never imposed a ban on U.S. liquor. In fact, there was a ban in 2025.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices