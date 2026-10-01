Minimum wage hikes set to begin across 5 provinces

Send this page to someone via email

The minimum wage is going up in five provinces.

The bumps of between 25 and 40 cents come in Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Like other government announcements, Ontario has tied the increase to the rising cost of living.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It’s moving its minimum wage up to $17.95 an hour, while P.E.I. is boosting it to $17.30 and Nova Scotia moves it to $17.

In Manitoba, the wage goes up to $16.40, and in Saskatchewan to $15.70.

The changes mean all provinces and territories will have raised their rates this year with the exception of Alberta, which hasn’t increased its minimum wage since 2019.

Alberta maintains the country’s lowest minimum wage at $15 an hour.

Story continues below advertisement

Nunavut lifted its minimum wage at the beginning of September and leads the country at just over $20 an hour.