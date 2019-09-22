Canada election: Abbotsford

Things in the city of Abbotsford are changing.

It’s now the fifth-largest city in British Columbia, and families are continuing to move to the community from Metro Vancouver in search of more affordable housing.

But one thing that hasn’t changed in a long time is the MP representing the city’s largest riding. Conservative MP Ed Fast has represented the riding since 2006, a streak of four straight election victories. The former minister of international trade under prime minister Stephen Harper is seeking re-election.

Fast was tested in the 2015 election for the first time in his career in federal politics, winning 48.3 per cent of the vote. Compare that to Liberal candidate Peter Njenga who secured 32.7 per cent of the vote, and it made for a closer than expected race. Before the last election, Fast had secured more than 60 per cent of the votes during each federal election.

The Liberal result in the riding was widely attributed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s red wave that rolled across much of the province. Njenga didn’t live in the riding and received negative attention during the campaign for making multiple outlandish claims on social media prior to the election.

Candidates

Conservative: Ed Fast

Liberal: Seamus Heffernan

NDP: Madeleine Sauvé

Green: Stephen Fowler

People’s Party of Canada: James Duncan

Christian Heritage: Aeriol Alderking

Geography

The riding includes the southeastern majority of the city of Abbotsford, along with the Upper Sumas Indian Reserve No. 6.

Demographics

European: 67,010, 67.4 per cent

South Asian: 17,005, 17.1 per cent

Aboriginal: 6,160, 6.2 per cent

Chinese: 1,775, 1.8 per cent