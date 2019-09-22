Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

By Online Journalist based at B.C. Legislature  Global News
Federal election riding of Prince George–Peace River–Northern Rockies.

Federal election riding of Prince George–Peace River–Northern Rockies.

Elections Canada
A A

Hundreds of candidates have been nominated across the country and you can’t blame Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies for feeling left out. As the calendar flipped over to September only incumbent Conservative MP Bob Zimmer and People’s Party of Canada candidate Ron Vaillant have been nominated.

Story continues below

No matter when the Liberals, NDP and Greens get their candidates, they will have to play catch-up. Zimmer has served as the riding’s MP since 2011 and is looking to win for a third time. Zimmer topped the polls in 2015 with 27,237 votes (52.5 per cent), eclipsing Liberal candidate Matt Shaw who totalled 12,863 votes (24.9 per cent). New Democrat Kathi Dickie finished third with 8,014 votes (15.5 per cent).

The progressive parties will also be chasing history. The Conservative/Alliance/Reform parties have won every election in the riding since 1972. The riding’s longest-serving MP was former Conservative cabinet minister Jay Hill, who served in the House of Commons for 18 years.

Candidates

Conservative: Bob Zimmer
Liberal: Not yet nominated
NDP: Not yet nominated
Green: Not yet nominated
People’s Party of Canada: Ron Valiant
Rhinoceros: Jacob “Turkman” Stokes

Geography

The riding includes Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Mackenzie, McBride, Valemount and part of the city of Prince George.

Demographics

European: 80,600, 74.1 per cent
Aboriginal: 16,925 15.6 per cent
Filipino: 1,845 1.7 per cent
South Asian: 1,350 1.2 per cent

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Prince George Peace River Northern Rockies
Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies results
Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies riding
Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies ridings

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.