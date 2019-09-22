Canada election: Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Hundreds of candidates have been nominated across the country and you can’t blame Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies for feeling left out. As the calendar flipped over to September only incumbent Conservative MP Bob Zimmer and People’s Party of Canada candidate Ron Vaillant have been nominated.

No matter when the Liberals, NDP and Greens get their candidates, they will have to play catch-up. Zimmer has served as the riding’s MP since 2011 and is looking to win for a third time. Zimmer topped the polls in 2015 with 27,237 votes (52.5 per cent), eclipsing Liberal candidate Matt Shaw who totalled 12,863 votes (24.9 per cent). New Democrat Kathi Dickie finished third with 8,014 votes (15.5 per cent).

The progressive parties will also be chasing history. The Conservative/Alliance/Reform parties have won every election in the riding since 1972. The riding’s longest-serving MP was former Conservative cabinet minister Jay Hill, who served in the House of Commons for 18 years.

Candidates

Conservative: Bob Zimmer

Liberal: Not yet nominated

NDP: Not yet nominated

Green: Not yet nominated

People’s Party of Canada: Ron Valiant

Rhinoceros: Jacob “Turkman” Stokes

Geography

The riding includes Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Mackenzie, McBride, Valemount and part of the city of Prince George.

Demographics

European: 80,600, 74.1 per cent

Aboriginal: 16,925 15.6 per cent

Filipino: 1,845 1.7 per cent

South Asian: 1,350 1.2 per cent