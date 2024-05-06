Family says probe into B.C. Mountie’s suicide has left no one accountable

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: This article contains sensitive descriptions regarding suicide. Please read at your own discretion.

The family of an RCMP officer who took her own life three years ago says a probe into her death has left no one accountable.

Const. Jasmine Thiara died by suicide on Richmond’s Moray Bridge on Feb. 21, 2021, shortly after texting a colleague that she was being bullied by a senior officer with whom she was involved in a relationship.

Last month, B.C.’s civilian police watchdog the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) concluded “there was no evidence of bullying or criminal harassment” by the officer that led to her death.

2:26 Richmond RCMP officer’s family raises concerns about apparent suicide

The IIO’s report instead concluded that “tragedy unfolded due to a constellation of factors related to various aspects” of Thiara’s life, which it declined to address for privacy reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you read text messages that are directly saying from the deceased officer that she was bullied into her death and now she is dead, what is the threshold … What did she need to do to prove she was being bullied?” Jasmine’s sister Raven Thiara told Global News.

“She was talking about paternity. She had plans. She wanted custody. That’s not someone with suicidal ideation. I won’t let them reduce my sister to a four-page narrative when I know Jasmine had a huge life to live.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Thiara’s family believes problems in her relationship with the officer she was involved led to her taking her own life and says she was nearly 15 weeks pregnant when she died.

They are angry that the coroner who conducted her autopsy did not DNA test the fetus to determine paternity.

“I believe that they were negligent in their investigation. I believe their due diligence was in one respect and that was to protect the reputation of the institutions that they investigate,” Raven said.

“It’s not my sister they are protecting right now.”

IIO Chief Civilian Director Ron MacDonald said he understood the family is dealing with trauma, and acknowledged the investigation took longer than he would have liked.

1:55 Developments in the case of a Richmond Mountie’s apparent suicide

But he said investigators had thoroughly reviewed the evidence, including correspondence between Thiara and the officer, along with others.

Story continues below advertisement

“And while they gave evidence of a relationship between the two, that it ended, they did not give any evidence of bullying, harassment,” he said.

“What we saw was a difficult relationship, and there were certainly disagreements between the two, but it did not enter at all, really, the area of bullying or harassment that would in any way constitute a criminal offence claimed.”

Asked about why a paternity test was never conducted in the case, a spokesperson for the BC Coroners Service said they could not comment on open investigations, but would not elaborate on what the service was still investigating.

2:35 Former veteran RCMP officer reacts to death of Constable Jasmine Thiara

The relationship between Thiara and the superior officer remains the subject of an open internal investigation by the RCMP.

Raven, meanwhile, said she has no plans to stop seeking answers and ultimately wants the officer her sister was involved with dismissed.

Story continues below advertisement

She added that she plans to be her sister’s voice, and has recently started a new social media account to tell Jasmine’s story.

“I know Jasmine had a huge life to live,” she said.

“She had a double major, she spoke multiple languages, she created different service initiatives for youth all around B.C. My sister was a big person.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 9-1-1 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.

Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.