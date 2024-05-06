Burnaby RCMP release sketch of man accused of sexually assaulting 80-year-old woman

Burnaby RCMP has released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a senior in Central Park in February.
The attack happened around 11 a.m. on Feb. 19, as the 80-year-old victim was walking on a trail
In a media release, Mounties said a man approached the woman, groped her and then attempted to kiss her.
The woman was not physically injured, police said.
The suspect is described as between the ages of 40 and 45 with short thick black hair, a groomed one-to-two-inch beard and speaking with a Middle Eastern accent.
He was wearing a grey nylon jacket, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.
