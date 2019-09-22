Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019

Canada election: Skeena-Bulkley Valley

By Online Journalist based at B.C. Legislature
Federal election riding of Skeena–Bulkley Valley.

Ever since the riding of Skeena-Bulkley Valley was created in 2004, just one person has served as the MP: Nathan Cullen.

But change is coming after the longtime NDP stalwart announced he wasn’t seeking re-election.

Story continues below

Considering the NDP has won the seat all five times it has been contested, you wouldn’t be questioned if you called the riding an NDP stronghold. But a closer look at the numbers shows that Cullen’s personal touch had a lot to do with his success. Over a little more than a decade, Cullen went from winning 37 per cent of the vote in 2004 to 51 per cent of the vote in 2015.

Four years ago, Cullen received 22,531 votes, beating out Conservative Tyler Nesbitt, who had 10,936 votes (24.8 per cent). Liberal Brad Layton finished third with 8,257 votes (18.7 per cent).

The NDP has chosen Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach as the candidate it hopes can continue Cullen’s success. Bachrach has served three terms as mayor and Cullen has been hugely supportive of his candidacy.

Conservative candidate Claire Rattée opened up the first tattoo studio in Kitimat in 2011. She was elected to Kitimat city council in 2013, becoming the youngest person ever to win a seat. Fort St. James town councillor Dave Birdi is running for the Liberals.

Candidates

NDP: Taylor Bachrach
Liberal: Dave Birdi
Conservative: Claire Rattée
Green: Micheal Sawyer
People’s Party of Canada: Jody Craven
Christian Heritage: Rod Taylor

Geography

The massive coastal riding goes from Bella Bella in the south all the way to the Yukon border. The riding covers Prince Rupert, Smithers, Terrace, Kitimat, Fort St. James and the communities on Haida Gwaii.

Demographics

European: 55,595, 63.2 per cent
Aboriginal: 29,115, 33.1 per cent
South Asian: 1,175, 1.3 per cent
Filipino: 760, 0.9 per cent

