Canada election: Saskatoon West

The riding of Saskatoon West was created as part of the 2012 redistribution and was won in 2015 by the NDP’s Sheri Benson, who is seeking re-election. Among the candidates running in 2019 is the leader of the Saskatchewan Green Party, Shawn Setyo.

The riding encompasses all areas of Saskatoon west of the South Saskatchewan River, with the exception of those areas east of Warman and Wanuskewin roads.

From 2000 to 2013, Saskatoon and the surrounding areas had been divided up into four ridings that contained part of Saskatoon, and part of the surrounding rural areas. In all five elections, the Conservatives won all the seats.

Former governor general Ray Hnatyshyn held Saskatoon West (when it was a urban-rural hybrid) for the PC party from 1979 to 1988.

The riding has a population of 83,711 according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

NDP: Sheri Benson (Incumbent)

Conservative: Brad Redekopp

Green: Shawn Setyo

Liberal: TBD

People’s Party of Canada: Isaac J. Hayes