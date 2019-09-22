Canada election: Salaberry–Suroît

The NDP are looking to retain the riding of Salaberry–Suroît after NDP MP Anne Minh-Thu Quach won the 2015 federal election.

Minh-Thu Quach is not seeking re-election in October, but candidate Joan Gottman is now carrying the NDP banner. She will face a stiff challenge from Liberal Marc Faubert, Bloc Québécois candidate Claude DeBellefeuille and Tory candidate Cynthia Larivière.

Boundaries: The riding was created in 2015 and is comprised mainly of the western portion of the former Beauharnois—Salaberry riding, but it adds an area on the opposite side of the St. Lawrence River which was formerly part of Vaudreuil-Soulanges. It includes Saint Rédempteur and Saint-Clet on the north side, and Beauharnois, Hemmingford, and Huntingdon on the south side.

Last Election: In 2015, voters this new riding voted-in the NDP’s Minh-Thu Quach with roughly 31 per cent of the vote.

History: Both of the former ridings here had been held by the BQ from 2004-2011.

Candidates

NDP: Joan Gottman

Liberal: Marc Faubert

Bloc Québécois: Claude DeBellefeuille

Green: TBD

Conservative: Cynthia Larivière

PPC: Alain Savard