Canada election: Cardigan

The results of the 2015 federal election in this PEI riding were familiar for longtime residents as Liberal Lawrence MacAulay retained his seat.

MacAulay – a career politician who has represented Cardigan since 1998 – currently serves as the minister of veteran affairs and as associate minister of defence.

A win in 2019 would give MacAulay 10 straight election wins in the riding.

Candidates

Liberal: Lawrence MacAulay (Incumbent)

Conservative: Wayne Phelan

NDP: TBD

Green: TBD

Christian Heritage: Christene Squires

Geography

The riding of Cardigan covers the eastern side of Prince Edward Island.

History

This riding has been a Liberal stronghold since Lawrence MacAulay was first elected in 1988.

The last non-Liberal to take the seat was the Progressive Conservative’s Pat Binns in 1984. Binns lasted just one term, and prior to him the riding had alternated between Liberals and Progressive Conservatives for several elections.