Canada election: Sherbrooke

Voters in Sherbrooke elected NDP MP Pierre-Luc Dusseault in the 2015 federal election with 37.33 per cent of the vote.

Dusseault will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election as the NDP look to hold on to a valuable seat in Quebec.

Boundaries: A completely urban riding, it includes most of Sherbrooke, excluding Bromptonville, Rock Forest and Lennoxville. The riding used to include Bromptonville, but through redistribution now includes all of the Mont Bellevue area instead.

Last Election: Dusseault beat out Liberal candidate Tom Allen in 2015.

History: Represented in the House of Commons since 1925, BQ MP Serge Cardin held the riding from 1998 to 2011, generally winning by comfortable margins. In 2011, Dusseault defeated Cardin by 7 per cent to become, at 19 years old, the youngest MP in Canadian history.

Former Quebec premier and Progressive Conservative leader Jean Charest held this riding from 1984 to 1998, including the 1993 election when the PC party was reduced to just two seats. Prior to that, the riding had been held by the Liberals from 1968 to 1984.

Candidates

Liberal: Élisabeth Brière

New Democratic: Pierre-Luc Dusseault

People’s Party: Pierre Lanoux

Green: Mathieu Morin

Conservative: Dany Sévigny