Canada election: Selkirk–Interlake–Eastman

Voters in the riding of Selkirk–Interlake–Eastman head to the polls on Oct. 21.

The riding is considered a safe seat for the Conservatives, despite electing an NDP MP for the first five years of its existence starting in 1979. Electors voted Reform and Canadian Alliance through the late 90s and early 2000s before current representative, Conservative James Bezan, was first elected in 2004.

Candidates

Liberal: Detlev Regelsky

Conservative: James Bezan (Incumbent)

NDP: Robert Smith

Green: Wayne James

PPC: Ian Kathwaroon

Rhino: Nicholas Borkowsky

Geography

Selkirk–Interlake–Eastman sits for the most part between Lake Winnipeg and Lake Winnipegosis and includes the northern suburbs of Winnipeg and the City of Selkirk. Rural Municipalities within its boundaries include Alexander, Armstrong, Bifrost, Brokenhead, Coldwell, Eriksdale, Fisher, Gimli, Grahamdale, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa, Rockwood, Rosser, St. Andrews, St. Clements, St. Laurent, Siglunes, Victoria Beach and Woodlands.

History

The riding was originally created in 1976 but was abolished in 1987 before being recreated in 1996 from Selkirk-Red River, Portage-Interlake, Provencher and Churchill. The riding, then known as Selkirk-Interlake, was redistributed in 2012 and renamed Selkirk–Interlake–Eastman.

James Bezan won with just shy of 52 per cent of the vote in 2015, and Liberal Joanne Levy came in second with 31 per cent of the vote.