Canada election: Fleetwood-Port Kells

The Liberal Party of Canada has historically not done well in Delta, Surrey, Langley and the Fraser Valley. But 2015 was an anomaly for the party, with the Grits picking up seven seats in the area, including Fleetwood-Port Kells.

The challenge for the party is holding on to those seats after the historic swing saw the party jump from two seats in B.C. to 17. Ken Hardie defeated Conservative incumbent Nina Grewal, who had won the riding in four straight elections, by more than 8,000 votes.

The NDP outspent all the other parties in the riding but candidate Garry Begg, now an NDP MLA for Surrey-Guildford, was only able to get 21.5 per cent of the vote.

Hardie was a political newcomer four years ago. He is now hoping to use his experience to win re-election. Conservative candidate Shinder Purewal is a Kwantlen Polytechnic University political science professor.

NDP candidate Annie Ohana is a Surrey high school teacher who has won the Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence and this year’s B.C. multiculturalism and anti-racism award winner.

Candidates

Liberal: Ken Hardie

Conservative: Shinder Purewal

NDP: Annie Ohana

Green: Tanya Baertl

People’s Party of Canada: Michel Poulin

Geography

The riding comprises of an area of Surrey from the Fraser River in the north to the Serpentine River and 68 Avenue in the south, and from 144 Street in the west to the city’s eastern border. It also covers Barnston Island, including Barnston Island Indian Reserve No. 3.

Demographics

European: 35,135, 30.3 per cent

South Asian: 34,870, 30.1 per cent

Chinese: 15,075, 13 per cent

Filipino: 10,540, 9.1 per cent