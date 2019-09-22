Canada election: Richmond–Arthabaska

Voters in Richmond–Arthabaska elected Conservative MP Alain Rayes in the 2015 federal election with 31.57 per cent of the vote

Rayes will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election.

Boundaries: A large riding to the east of Drummondville and north of Sherbrooke, it includes all of the regional county municipalities of Les Sources and Arthabaska. The main population centre is Victoriaville.

History: The riding was created prior to the 1997 election from a variety of electoral districts in eastern Quebec. Prior to Bellavance’s election in 2004, it had been held by André Bachand as a Progressive Conservative from 1997 to 2003. When the PC and Canadian Alliance merged in 2003, he chose to sit as an “Independent Progressive Conservative” for the duration of his term.

Candidates

Conservative: Alain Rayes (Incumbent)

Liberal: TBD

Bloc Québécois: ?

Green: TBD

NDP: TBD

PPC: Maximo Guiterrez Diaz