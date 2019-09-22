Canada election: Nanaimo-Ladysmith

As Yogi Berra famously said, it’s like déjà vu all over again.

Earlier this year the people of Nanaimo-Ladysmith voted in a historic byelection that delivered the Greens their second-ever election victory. Less than six months later, the top five finishers in the byelection are running again.

That includes Green Party MLA Paul Manly, who won the seat away from the NDP in the May 6 byelection. Manly secured 15,302 votes (37.3 per cent) in a low turnout. Conservative candidate John Hirst tallied 10,215 votes (24.9 per cent) in his first-ever election.

The NDP are confident the by-election was the exception rather than the rule. After Sheila Malcolmson quit as MP to serve as an MLA in Victoria, NDP candidate Bob Chamberlin finished a disappointing third with 9,446 votes (23 per cent). Liberal Michelle Corfield finished fourth with 4,515 votes (11 per cent).

Manly’s byelection victory was hugely significant because it doubled the Green caucus and showed more than just party leader Elizabeth May could win a seat. Blair Wilson and Bruce Hyer both served as Green MPs but jumped to the party after winning elections for other parties.

Candidates

Green: Paul Manly

Liberal: Michelle Corfield

Conservative: John Hirst

NDP: Bob Chamberlin

People’s Party of Canada: Jennifer Clarke

Communist: James Chumsa

Progressive Canadian: Brian Marlatt

Geography

The riding covers the city of Nanaimo, Ladysmith, Lantzville and other surrounding areas.

Demographics

European: 94,940, 79.5 per cent

Aboriginal: 11,430, 9.6 per cent

Chinese: 2,475, 2.1 per cent

South Asian: 2,065, 1.7 per cent