Canada election: Québec

The riding consists of the central part of the Quebec City, it includes the borough of La Cité and the southern part of Les Rivières.

Jean-Yves Duclos won the previous election and will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election.

Boundaries: The boundaries of this riding have changed to include part of what was formerly the Louis-Hébert riding. Covering the central portion of Quebec City, it includes the borough of La Cité, the southern portion of Les Rivières, and Nortre-Dame-des-Anges.

Last Election: Québec elected Liberal MP Jean-Yves Duclos in the 2015 federal election with almost 29 per cent of the vote.

History: Christiane Gagnon held this seat for the Bloc Québécois from 1993 until her defeat in 2011. The last conservative to win here was PC Gilles Loiselle in 1988. A Liberal has not been elected here since Gilles Lamontagne in 1980.

Candidates

Liberal: Jean-Yves Duclos (Incumbent)

Bloc Québécois: Christiane Gagnon

Green: Luc Joli-Coeur

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Bianca Boutin

PPC: Gnouzaola Bruno Dabiré

Rhinoceros: Sébastien CoRhino

