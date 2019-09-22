Canada election: Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

The riding of Cowichan-Malahat-Langford is another NDP stronghold on Vancouver Island that could be tested in the 2019 election.

NDP MP Jean Crowder was the local representative for much of the riding from 2004 until 2015.

Newcomer Alistair MacGregor moved from working in Crowder’s constituency office to becoming MP himself, registering a decisive 2015 victory in the riding that bridges the Capital Region District to mid-Vancouver Island. The NDP MP won the seat with 22,200 votes (35.9 per cent) to defeat Liberal Luke Krayenhoff, who captured 14,685 votes (23.8 per cent). Conservative candidate Martin Barker finished third with 14,091 votes (22.8 per cent).

The Conservatives are eyeing this NDP seat by running former Alberta MLA Alana DeLong, who served four terms in Edmonton as a Progressive Conservative. Lydia Hwitsum, a Cowichan Nation member and elected member of the First Nations Summit Political Executive Task Group, is the Green Party candidate.

Candidates

NDP: Alistair MacGregor

Liberal: Blair Herbert

Conservative: Alana DeLong

Green: Lydia Hwitsum

People’s Party of Canada: Rhonda Chen

Geography

The riding cover Duncan, Lake Cowichan, North Cowichan, Langford, Highlands, Cowichan Indian Reserve and Penelakut Island Indian Reserve No. 7. Dayman Island, Hudson Island, Leech Island, Miami Islet, Penelakut Island, Ragged Islets, Reid Island, Rose Islets, Scott Island, Tent Island and Thetis Island are also included.

Demographics

European: 83,195, 78.5 per cent

Aboriginal: 11,450, 10.8 per cent

South Asian: 2,160, 2 per cent

Chinese: 1,380, 1.3 per cent