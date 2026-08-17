Quebec will need to make a $2B effort to balance budget, says auditor general

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A new reports says the next Quebec government will need to make budget cuts totaling at least $2 billion starting next year to stay on track toward a balanced budget.

This is one of the conclusions of the Quebec auditor general’s analysis of the 2026 pre-election report released today.

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Christine Roy says government will have to tighten its belt for several years to comply with the Balanced Budget Act, which requires the deficit to be eliminated by 2029–30.

In 2028–29, the fiscal framework calls for a $3 billion effort.

The government will also need to eliminate a $1.85 billion shortfall.

Overall, the auditor general notes that achieving the government’s planned budget will be a challenge.