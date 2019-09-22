Canada election: St. Albert – Edmonton

This riding has elected Conservative MPs since its creation. With two conservative candidates, including incumbent Michael Cooper running again, it would be expected for this riding to swing right again.

Candidates

Liberal: Gregory Springate

Conservative Party of Canada: Michael Cooper (Incumbent)

NDP: TBD

Green: TBD

PPC: Brigitte Cecelia

Geography

Formerly called Edmonton-St. Albert, this riding’s name was reversed in 2015, reflecting that it is now much more St. Albert than Edmonton. Only neighbourhoods in Edmonton’s extreme northwest are now included in this riding.

History

The Conservatives have held this area since the former riding’s creation in 2004. In 2015, there was a major upset in this riding. Former Conservative turned independent MP Brent Rathgeber was seeking re-election to a third term. His Conservative opponent, Michael Cooper, was one of Rathgeber’s biggest supporters when he was running for election in 2008. The two friends faced off and saw the conservative vote split and electing Cooper.