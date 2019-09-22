Canada election: St. Albert – Edmonton
This riding has elected Conservative MPs since its creation. With two conservative candidates, including incumbent Michael Cooper running again, it would be expected for this riding to swing right again.
Candidates
Liberal: Gregory Springate
Conservative Party of Canada: Michael Cooper (Incumbent)
NDP: TBD
Green: TBD
PPC: Brigitte Cecelia
Geography
Formerly called Edmonton-St. Albert, this riding’s name was reversed in 2015, reflecting that it is now much more St. Albert than Edmonton. Only neighbourhoods in Edmonton’s extreme northwest are now included in this riding.
History
The Conservatives have held this area since the former riding’s creation in 2004. In 2015, there was a major upset in this riding. Former Conservative turned independent MP Brent Rathgeber was seeking re-election to a third term. His Conservative opponent, Michael Cooper, was one of Rathgeber’s biggest supporters when he was running for election in 2008. The two friends faced off and saw the conservative vote split and electing Cooper.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.