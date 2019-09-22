Canada election: Saanich-Gulf Islands

The once-safe seat for right-wing parties has become home to one of Canada’s most interesting political stories.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May moved all the way across the country from Nova Scotia before the 2011 election to secure a historic win. Since then she has grown her party and increased her support in 2015.

May received 37,070 votes (54.4 per cent) in the last election, beating Conservative candidate Robert Boyd, who received 13,260 votes (19.5 per cent). The riding was represented by former Conservative minister Gary Lunn for nearly 15 years before he was defeated by May in the 2011 election.

The work May has put in over the last eight years has made the riding one of the most secure for an incumbent in the country.

The Liberals have recruited Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor in an attempt to wrestle the seat away from May. Windsor was re-elected last October as mayor, but ran unopposed.

Candidates

Green: Elizabeth May

Liberal: Ryan Windsor

Conservative: David Busch

NDP: Sabina Singh

People’s Party of Canada: Ron Broda

Geography

The riding covers Sidney, North and Central Saanich, and eastern portions of the District of Saanich, along with the Gulf Islands. Also included are the Indian reserves of Cole Bay No. 3, East Saanich No. 2, South Saanich No. 1 and Union Bay No. 4.

Demographics

European: 82,040, 78.1 per cent

Chinese: 6,795, 6.5 per cent

Aboriginal: 6,050, 5.8 per cent

South Asian: 3,285, 3.1 per cent