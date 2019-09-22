Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 8:47 pm

Canada election: Regina Qu’Appelle

By Reporter  Global News
Regina–Qu'Appelle

Regina–Qu'Appelle

Regina Qu’Appelle is a split urban/rural riding that includes northeast Regina, Wolseley, Wynard and the southern side of the Quill Lakes. It also includes the Qu’Appelle valley region on the east side of Highway 6 and the communities Balcarres, Indian Head and Raymore among others.

History:

Incumbent and Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer has held the riding since 2004. The riding was previously held by the NDP, but has been a Tory stronghold since the modern Conservative Party of Canada formed in 2003.

Since winning the seat, Scheer has routinely won by margins ranging from 2,000 to 6,000 votes.

This will be Scheer’s first election as Conservative Party Leader, and with the Conservative voting record of Saskatchewan, he is expected to retain his seat.

Candidates:

Conservative: Andrew Scheer (Incumbent) and Opposition Leader

Liberal: Jordan Ames-Sinclair

NDP: Ray Aldinger

Green Party: Dale Dewar

People’s Party of Canada: Tracey Sparrowhawk

