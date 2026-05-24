Byelection called for new N.S. Acadian riding in Cape Breton

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has called a byelection for June 23 in the new constituency of Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay.
Elections Nova Scotia says early voting in the western Cape Breton electoral district will begin Wednesday at the returning office on Old Cabot Trail Road in Grand Étang, and nominations for candidates must be submitted by June 3.
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Houston led the Progressive Conservative party to win a second consecutive majority government in November 2024.
On Feb. 26, the provincial government announced the creation of the electoral district, which it describes as an “exceptional riding” that was carved from the existing riding of Inverness.
With the new riding, the provincial legislature now has 56 seats, 42 of which are held by the Tories, as well as nine New Democrats, three Liberals and one Independent.
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The province’s Electoral Boundaries Commission was tasked with creating the riding to improve the representation its Acadian voters.
Nova Scotia has three other exceptional ridings – Argyle, Clare and Richmond — to ensure adequate representation for Acadian voters, and a fourth riding protects the historic African Nova Scotian district of Preston.
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