Canada election: Beauce

Beauce is a made up of several municipalities stretching from south of Quebec City to the border with Maine. It has long been an important area for agricultural industries and the people who live there, known as Beaucerons, pride themselves on their entrepreneurial spirit.

The riding is currently held by Maxime Bernier, who was first elected in 2006 under the Conservative Party banner, and was again elected in 2015. The Bernier name has a strong reputation there as Bernier’s father, Gilles, represented the riding as a Progressive Conservative MP, and then an independent, from 1984 until 1997.

In 2017, Bernier ran for Conservative Party leadership, but lost by a small margin to Andrew Scheer.

Last fall, Bernier renounced the Conservative Party to form his own People’s Party of Canada, which includes a platform of slashing immigration rates and scrapping supply management.

This will be the first year that Bernier will run for election representing the People’s Party of Canada and it will be a crucial test for the future of his own political career, and that of his new national party. Bernier is set to face stiff competition from Conservative candidate Richard Lehoux, a long-time mayor from the region whose family has working in dairy farming for eight generations.

Incumbent: Maxime Bernier

Candidates:

People’s Party of Canada: Maxime Bernier

Conservative Party: Richard Lehoux

Liberal Pary: Adam Veilleux

Green Party: Josiane Fortin

NDP: TBD

Bloc Québécois: TBD

Population (2016 census data): 108,746