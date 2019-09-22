Canada election: Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge
It’s a region that has been pretty safe for conservative candidates. That was until four years ago.
Liberal Dan Ruimy was outspent dramatically by the Conservatives and New Democrats, but the political newcomer was still able to secure the Metro Vancouver seat.
The book cafe owner won by 1,400 votes, collecting 17,673 votes (33.9 per cent) to beat out Conservative Mike Murray and the NDP’s Bob D’Eith. The race was one of the closest three-way races in the province. Murray finished with 16,373 votes (31.4 per cent) and D’Eith tallied 15,450 seats (29.6 per cent). D’Eith has since been elected as an NDP MLA for the area.
Ruimy will be squaring off with a familiar face in his race for re-election: two-term Liberal MLA Marc Dalton will be carrying the Conservative banner into the election. Dalton ran for the federal nomination (while still an MLA) and lost in 2015. He subsequently lost the 2017 provincial election by just 120 votes to D’Eith in the second closest race in the provincial election.
Tri-Cities Mental Health Centre therapist John Mogk is the NDP candidate.
Candidates
Liberal: Dan Ruimy
Conservative: Marc Dalton
NDP: John Mogk
Green: Ariane Jaschke
People’s Party of Canada: Bryton Cherrier
Geography
The riding covers the cities of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.
Demographics
European: 76,245, 76.5 per cent
Aboriginal: 5,285, 5.3 per cent
South Asian: 3,310, 3.3 per cent
Chinese: 2,915, 2.9 per cent
