Canada election: Cypress Hills-Grasslands

Named after the interprovincial and national parks of the same names, the Cypress Hills-Grasslands riding occupies the southwestern corner of Saskatchewan. The largest community in the riding is the city of Swift Current.

The western boundary runs along the Alberta border, and the American border in the south. The riding’s eastern boundary is marked by Willow Bunch Lake, Old Wives Lake, the town of Mortlach, the Thomson and Gordon McKenzie Arms and South Saskatchewan River. The most northern part of the riding includes the Kindersley area.

History:

The riding was created in 1997, amalgamating parts of the old Kindersley-Lloydminster, Moose Jaw-Lake Centre and Swift Current-Maple Creek-Assiniboia ridings.

Voters have always chosen centre-right candidates in this area. First, Lee Morrison from the Reform Party. He was succeeded by then Alliance Party member David Anderson after Morrison retired from politics in 2000. Anderson has represented Cypress Hills-Grasslands as a Conservative since 2003.

In the 2015 election, Anderson won with 69 per cent of the vote.

Anderson announced he would not be seeking re-election in March, 2019.

Candidates:

Conservative: Jeremy Patzer

Liberal: TBD

NDP: Trevor Peterson

Green Party: Bill Clary

PPC: Lee Andrew Harding