Canada election: Outremont

Outremont was primarily a Liberal district except in 1988–1993 and 2007-2018 when the Progressive Conservatives and the NDP were in power.

Bendayan will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election and face Conservative candidate Jasmine Louras.

Boundaries: The University of Montreal is at the centre of this riding, which borders along Parc du Mont-Royal. The riding sees a minor boundary change for 2015, adding a few streets east of Rue Saint-Urbain.

Last election: Outremont elected Liberal MP Rachel Bendayan in a federal by-election in February 2019 with 40.43 per cent of the vote.

History: This riding was considered a Liberal stronghold prior to Mulcair’s win in a 2007 by-election. The last conservative elected here was PC Jean-Pierre Hogue, who lasted just one term from 1988-1993.

Candidates

Liberal: Rachel Bendayan (Incumbent)

Bloc Québécois: TBD

Green: Daniel Green

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Jasmine Louras

PPC: Sabin Levesque

Rhinoceros: Mark John Hiemstra