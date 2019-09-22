Canada election: Saint-Laurent

Voters in Saint-Laurent elected Liberal MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos in the April 2017 federal by-election with 59.13 per cent of the vote. Voters in the riding previously elected Liberal MP Stéphane Dion in the 2015 federal election with 61.57 per cent of the vote.

Lambropoulos will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election.

Boundaries: This riding closely resembles the former riding of Saint-Laurent—Cartierville. The name change reflects the move of Cartierville to the neighbouring riding, which also includes Ahuntsic.

History: The Liberals have held this seat since it was created in 1988.

Candidates

Liberal: Emmanuella Lambropoulos (Incumbent)

Bloc Québécois: TBD

Green: Georgia Kokotsis

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Richard Serour

PPC: Christopher Stanley Jose Mikus

Rhinoceros: Nicholas Sheaf