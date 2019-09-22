Canada election: Saint-Laurent
Voters in Saint-Laurent elected Liberal MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos in the April 2017 federal by-election with 59.13 per cent of the vote. Voters in the riding previously elected Liberal MP Stéphane Dion in the 2015 federal election with 61.57 per cent of the vote.
Lambropoulos will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election.
Boundaries: This riding closely resembles the former riding of Saint-Laurent—Cartierville. The name change reflects the move of Cartierville to the neighbouring riding, which also includes Ahuntsic.
History: The Liberals have held this seat since it was created in 1988.
Candidates
Liberal: Emmanuella Lambropoulos (Incumbent)
Bloc Québécois: TBD
Green: Georgia Kokotsis
NDP: TBD
Conservative: Richard Serour
PPC: Christopher Stanley Jose Mikus
Rhinoceros: Nicholas Sheaf
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.