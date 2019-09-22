Canada election: Lac-Saint-Jean

Lac-Saint-Jean is a federal riding in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec. The Bloc Québécois MP Michel Gauthier won this seat in 1993 till 2007. Conservative MP Denis Lebel was elected in the following by-election.

Lebel was re-elected in the 2015 federal election with 33.27 per cent of the vote.

However, he resigned in June 2017 and Liberal MP Richard Hébert won the ensuing by-election in October of that year with 38.59 per cent of the vote. He previously served as Mayor of Dolbeau-Mistassini 2013-2017. Hébert is running for re-election in the upcoming Canadian federal election.

Demographics

According to the 2016 census, 270,680 people out of the population of 272,900 spoke French as their first language, making it a heavily Francophone riding.

Candidates

Liberal: Richard Hébert (Incumbent)

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Jocelyn Fradette

Bloc Québécois: Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe

Green: TBD

PPC: Dany Boudreault