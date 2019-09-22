Canada election: Malpeque

Longtime Liberal MP Wayne Easter is seeking a ninth term in Malpeque, a rural riding in the heart of Prince Edward Island.

Malpeque has been a solid Liberal riding since 1988 and Easter is hoping to continue that streak. A victory in 2019 would give him nine straight electoral victories.

Candidates

Liberal: Wayne Easter (Incumbent)

Conservative: Stephen Stewart

NDP: TBD

Green: Anna Keenan

Christian Heritage: TBD

Geography

This riding is in central Prince Edward Island and includes both fishing villages and farmland. The Cavendish Farms potato processing plant is based in this riding and is located in Kingston, PEI.

History

The riding has been Liberal since 1988.

Before 1988, the PC Party was elected in six of the prior seven elections.