Canada election: Vancouver Kingsway

There was a time when Vancouver Kingsway was a Liberal riding. Don Davies has tried to make that a distant memory. Davies, a member of the NDP, has served the community as the MP since 2008, having now won three elections. The 56-year-old has been busy in Ottawa, often ranking in the top five in terms of introducing private members legislation and engaging in debate in the House of Commons.

So far Davies work in Ottawa has paid off at the doorsteps. Four years ago he secured 20,763 votes (45.7 per cent) to beat Liberal candidate Steven Kou by more than 8,000 votes. Kou received 12,625 votes (27.8 per cent), finishing ahead of Conservative Jojo Quimpo, who got 9,538 votes (21 per cent).

The Liberals are still looking for a big breakthrough in the riding, which they held onto in four straight elections from 1997 to 2006. The party tallied between 14,000 and 21,000 each time, and will be looking at those numbers as a target this time around.

That goal could be possible with their latest candidate. Former television broadcaster Tamara Taggart has been receiving a lot of attention as a familiar face to news watchers, bringing some buzz to the race. The rest of Davies’ challengers are also fresh faces.

Candidates

NDP: Don Davies

Liberal: Tamara Taggart

Conservatives: Helen Quan

Green: Lawrence Taylor

People’s Party of Canada: Ian Torn

Geography

The riding runs west to east from Oak Street to Boundary Road. The northern and southern boundaries have some small detours, but the riding mostly runs along 16 Avenue on the north and 41 Avenue on the south.

Demographics

Chinese: 37,355, 36 per cent

European: 32,905, 32 per cent

Filipino: 12,975, 13 per cent

South Asian: 7,085, 7 per cent