Canada election: Vancouver Quadra

Vancouver Quadra offers a little bit from all walks of life: from students at UBC, to renters in Kitsilano to some of the most expensive detached homes in Canada. The diversity of voters has served the centrist Liberals well. Prime Minister John Turner was elected in Vancouver Quadra in 1984 and the Liberals have held the riding ever since.
Joyce Murray is just the latest in that long line. The President of the Treasury Board in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, Murray has served the riding since 2008. Last election, Murray received 31,102 votes (58.7 per cent) to beat Conservative Blair Lockhart and his 13,683 votes (25.8 per cent).
The Liberal stalwart is looking to extend her run. One big difference is the Liberal team around her. In 2015, just Murray and Hedy Fry were running as Liberal incumbents. This time around the party is trying to protect 18 seats across the province, 17 won four years ago and one more picked up in a byelection.
Murray will take on investment banking executive Kathleen Dixon, who’s running for the Conservatives. She will be joined on the ballot by fellow political newcomer Leigh Kenny as the NDP candidate.
Candidates
Liberal: Joyce Murray
Conservative: Kathleen Dixon
NDP: Leigh Kenny
Green: Geoff Wright
People’s Party of Canada: Sandra Filosof-Schipper
Geography
The riding on Vancouver’s west side has water bordering three sides of it. The eastern border starts at Arbutus Street to 16th Avenue, turns east to Oak Street between 16th Avenue and 41st Avenue, then west on 41st Avenue to Granville Street. The eastern boundary then runs south along Granville Street.
Demographics
European: 60,540, 59 per cent
Chinese: 27,600, 27 per cent
South Asian: 2,785, 2.7 per cent
Aboriginal: 2,590, 2.5 per cent
