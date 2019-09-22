Canada election: Vimy
Voters in the riding of Vimy will head to ballot box to select a new member of parliament as the incumbent, Liberal MP Eva Nassif, is not seeking re-election.
Nassif won the newly created riding in the 2015 federal election with 46.15 per cent of the vote.
However, the rookie MP unexpectedly announced in August she would not seek a second term which shocked the Liberal riding association.
Boundaries: This riding, located north of Montreal, is mostly made up of the former Laval riding, with small pieces of Laval—Les-Îles and Alfred-Pellan. It includes Saint-Martin and Laval-des-Rapides.
History: Vimy was created under a redistribution of federal electoral boundaries in 2012 and came into effect during the 42nd Canadian federal election. The former riding of Laval had been represented by the Bloc Québécois from 2004 until the NDP win in 2011. The Liberals won in 2015.
Candidates
Liberal: TBD
Bloc Québécois: Claire-Emmanuelle Beaulieu
Green: TBD
NDP: Vassif Aliev
Conservative: Rima El-Helou
PPC: Suzanne Brunelle
