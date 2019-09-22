Canada election: La Prairie

La Prairie is a fairly new riding, which contested its first election in 2015. It was previously known as “Laprairie”. Voters in La Prairie elected Liberal MP Jean-Claude Poissant in the 2015 federal election with 36.46 per cent of the vote.

Poissant is the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

He is running for re-election in 2019 and will face the Bloc Québécois candidate Alain Therrien. Therrien is a former member of the National Assembly of Quebec for the district of Sanguinet.

Geography

The riding is located south of Montreal on the southern bank of St. Lawrence River. It includes Kahnawake Reserve no 14, La Prairie, Delson and Candiac.

Candidates

Liberal: Jean-Claude Poissant (Incumbent)

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Isabelle Lapointe

Bloc Québécois: Alain Therrien

Green: Barbara Joannette

PPC: Anouk Benzacar