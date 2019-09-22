Canada election: Halifax

Liberal Andy Fillmore earned 51 per cent of the vote in 2015 to defeat incumbent MP and then-deputy NDP leader Megan Leslie.

Fillmore serves as the current parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and is a graduate of Dalhousie and Harvard.

He’ll attempt to hang on to his seat this coming election as Jo-Ann Roberts, the deputy-leader of the Greens, will attempt to challenge him while the NDP will look to recapture a seat they held from 1997 to 2015.

Candidates

Liberal: Andy Fillmore (Incumbent)

Conservative: Bruce Holland

NDP: Christine Saulnier

Green: Jo-Ann Roberts

PPC: Pavel Boubnov

Rhino: James Cooke

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.

Geography

The riding of Halifax consists of the Halifax peninsula and all areas south to the Atlantic Ocean.

History

This riding was first created in 1867 at Confederation and was represented by 2 MP’s until 1968. Since then it’s played host a series of political heavyweights.

Former deputy leader of the NDP Megan Leslie held the riding from 2008 to 2015 while former NDP leader Alexa McDonough held this riding for the NDP from 1997 to 2008.

Prior to that, the riding had alternated between the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives.

It was the riding of former PC leader Robert Stanfield from 1968 to 1979.