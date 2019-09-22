Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 9:11 pm

Canada election: West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country

Federal election riding of West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country.

Since West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country was created as a riding in 2004, it has been treated like a political yo-yo, a battleground that bounces back and forth between the Liberals and Conservatives.

The Liberals will be aiming to keep the trend alive. Four years ago former West Vancouver mayor Pamela Goldsmith-Jones soundly defeated incumbent John Weston, picking up 36,300 votes (54.6 percent). Weston walked away from politics finishing second with 17,411 votes after serving the riding for two terms as a Conservative MP.

This time around the Liberals won’t have the same sort of name recognition on the ballot. Goldsmith-Jones is not running again, deciding to serve just one term. Patrick Weiler, a 33-year-old lawyer, was nominated for the Liberals at the end of August in a quest to hold the seat. West Vancouver accountant Gabrielle Loren has been in place as the Conservative candidate since the spring.

The Greens have set their sights on this riding and will spend some time campaigning in the area. Candidate Dana Taylor ran for the Greens in the 2017 provincial election in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, finishing second. The NDP has yet to nominate a candidate.

Candidates

Liberal: Patrick Weiler
Conservative: Gabrielle Loren
NDP: Not yet nominated
Green: Dana Taylor
People’s Party of Canada: Robert Bebb
Rhinoceros: Gordon Jeffrey

Geography

Talk about picturesque. The riding covers the municipalities of Whistler, Squamish, Pemberton, West Vancouver, Lions Bay and Bowen Island as well as surrounding communities.

Demographics

European: 83,825, 71.9 per cent
Chinese: 8,665, 7.4 per cent
Aboriginal: 7,775, 6.7 per cent
West Asian: 4,410, 3.8 per cent

