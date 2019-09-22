Canada election: Repentigny

Bloc Québécois candidate Monique Pauzé is hoping to retain her seat in the riding Repentigny which has been a reliable BQ stronghold.

Pauzé is facing a challenge from Conservative candidate Pierre Branchaud. The Liberals and NDP have yet to name a candidate.

Boundaries: This riding to the northeast of Montreal includes most of the Regional County Municipality of L’Assomption. It now excludes L’Épiphanie, which has been moved into the Montcalm riding.

Last Election: Residents of Repentigny elected Bloc Québécois MP Monique Pauzé in the 2015 federal election with 34.68 per cent of the vote.

History: This was a BQ riding from its creation in 1997 until the NDP’s win in 2011.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Monique Pauzé (Incumbent)

Liberal: TBD

Green: Diane Beauregard

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Pierre Branchaud

PPC: Samuel Saint-Laurent