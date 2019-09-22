Decision Canada 2019

More
Politics
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Repentigny

By
A A

Bloc Québécois candidate Monique Pauzé is hoping to retain her seat in the riding Repentigny which has been a reliable BQ stronghold.

Pauzé is facing a challenge from Conservative candidate Pierre Branchaud. The Liberals and NDP have yet to name a candidate.

Boundaries: This riding to the northeast of Montreal includes most of the Regional County Municipality of L’Assomption. It now excludes L’Épiphanie, which has been moved into the Montcalm riding.

Last Election: Residents of Repentigny elected Bloc Québécois MP Monique Pauzé in the 2015 federal election with 34.68 per cent of the vote.

History: This was a BQ riding from its creation in 1997 until the NDP’s win in 2011.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Monique Pauzé (Incumbent)
Liberal: TBD
Green: Diane Beauregard
NDP: TBD
Conservative: Pierre Branchaud
PPC: Samuel Saint-Laurent
Report an error
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
Decision Canada 2019
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Repentigny
Repentigny candidates
repentigny riding results

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.