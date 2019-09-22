Canada election: Cape Breton-Canso riding

With Liberal MP Roger Cuzner deciding not to run again this election, the riding of Cape Breton — Canso is set to vote for a new representative.

The biggest name currently in the race is longtime PC MLA Alfie MacLeod. He’s among four provincial politicians in Nova Scotia who are taking part in the federal election.

This will be a riding to watch on election night as Cape Breton – Canso has been a Liberal stronghold since Cuzner took the seat in 2000.

Candidates

Liberal: Mike Kelloway

Conservative: Alfie MacLeod

NDP: TBD

Green: TBD

PPC: Billy Joyce

Rhino: Angus Walker

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.

Geography

This is one of two ridings in Cape Breton and includes includes a U-shaped section of southern Cape Breton Island, as well as a piece of the northern mainland.

History

Cuzner has held the riding since 2000 and won a sixth-straight term in 2015.

Before that the NDP won the riding when it was created in 1997, the year Cape Breton-Canso was created and the same year that Nova Scotia sent 6 NDP MPs to Ottawa.

It’s not the first time that Alfie MacLeod is vying for this federal seat. He ran in 2000 only to lose to Cuzner.