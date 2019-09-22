Canada election: Terrebonne

Bloc Québécois MP Michel Boudrias is looking to maintain his seat in the riding of Terrebonne.

Boudrias won the 2015 election with roughly 33 per cent of the vote over Liberal candidate Michèle Audette.

Boundaries: The riding now includes all parts of the Terrebonne, like Lachenaie and La Plaine. Prior to redistribution, it contained Blainville, but not the northern or eastern parts of Terrebonne, and was called Terrebonne-Blainville.

History: Terrebonne had been its own electoral district since Canada’s very first election in 1867, with the exception of the elections between 1997 and 2011, when it was Terrebonne-Blainville. The area elected Bloc Québécois members exclusively between 1993 and 2011, but prior to that, elected PC candidates from 1984 to 1993, and Liberal candidates in 19 of 20 elections from 1917 to 1984.

Candidates

People’s Party: Jeffrey Barnes

Bloc Québécois: Michel Boudrias

Conservative: France Gagnon

Green: Réjean Monette

Liberal: TBD