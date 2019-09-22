Canada election: Fundy Royal

A rural riding on New Brunswick’s south coast, Fundy Rural is held by incumbent Liberal MP Alaina Lockhart.

This election looks like it’ll be a rematch of the 2015 election.

Rob Moore, the longtime Conservative MP that Lockhart defeated in 2015, is is looking to retake his old seat this year.

Candidates

Liberal: Alaina Lockhart (Incumbent)

Conservative: Rob Moore

NDP: TBD

Green: Tim Thompson

PPC: Rudolf Neumayer

Geography

This riding covers the area between Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton. A boundary change this year means the community of Berry Mills, near Moncton, is now part of this riding.

History

Former Conservative MP Rob Moore was first elected here in 2004, replacing (and defeating) John Herron, a former PC MP who did not join the newly merged Conservative Party and ran for the Liberal Party instead.

With the sole exception Liberal MP Paul Zed, who was elected in 1993, the riding always elected a conservative candidate prior to 2015 when the Liberals swept the entire province.