Quebec election 2022: Find your riding, local candidates

Ahead of the Quebec election on Oct. 3, Global News has profiled all 125 ridings in the province so you can find your riding, learn more about the local candidates running in your riding and see how your riding has voted in past elections.
Use the lookup tool below to find your Quebec riding before you head to the polls on Oct. 3.
List of all Quebec ridings in the 2022 election
Abitibi-Est
Abitibi-Ouest
Acadie
Anjou-Louis-Riel
Argenteuil
Arthabaska
Beauce-Nord
Beauce-Sud
Beauharnois
Bellechasse
Berthier
Bertrand
Blainville
Bonaventure
Borduas
Bourassa-Sauvé
Brome-Missisquoi
Camille-Laurin
Chambly
Champlain
Chapleau
Charlesbourg
Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré
Chauveau
Chicoutimi
Chomedey
Chutes-de-la-Chaudière
Châteauguay
Côte-du-Sud
D'Arcy-McGee
Deux-Montagnes
Drummond-Bois-Francs
Dubuc
Duplessis
Fabre
Gaspé
Gatineau
Gouin
Granby
Groulx
Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
Hull
Huntingdon
Iberville
Jacques-Cartier
Jean-Lesage
Jean-Talon
Jeanne-Mance-Viger
Johnson
Joliette
Jonquière
L'Assomption
La Peltrie
La Pinière
La Prairie
LaFontaine
Labelle
Lac-Saint-Jean
Laporte
Laurier-Dorion
Laval-des-Rapides
Laviolette-Saint-Maurice
Les Plaines
Lotbinière-Frontenac
Louis-Hébert
Lévis
Marguerite-Bourgeoys
Marie-Victorin
Marquette
Maskinongé
Masson
Matane-Matapédia
Maurice-Richard
Mercier
Mille-Îles
Mirabel
Mont-Royal-Outremont
Montarville
Montmorency
Mégantic
Nelligan
Nicolet-Bécancour
Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
Orford
Papineau
Pointe-aux-Trembles
Pontiac
Portneuf
Prévost
René-Lévesque
Repentigny
Richelieu
Richmond
Rimouski
Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata
Robert-Baldwin
Roberval
Rosemont
Rousseau
Rouyn-Noranda-Témiscamingue
Saint-François
Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne
Saint-Hyacinthe
Saint-Jean
Saint-Jérôme
Saint-Laurent
Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques
Sainte-Rose
Sanguinet
Sherbrooke
Soulanges
Taillon
Taschereau
Terrebonne
Trois-Rivières
Ungava
Vachon
Vanier-Les Rivières
Vaudreuil
Verchères
Verdun
Viau
Vimont
Westmount-Saint-Louis
Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Comments