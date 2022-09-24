Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Rosemont

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Rosemont is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Vincent Marissal who first took office in 2018. Marissal collected 12,920 votes, winning 35.25 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rosemont in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Québec solidaire: Vincent Marissal (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sandra O'Connor

Liberal: Sherlyne Duverneau

Parti Québécois: Pierre-Luc Brillant

Parti Conservateur: Marie-France Lemay

Green: Jamie D'Souza

Climat Québec: Jean-François Racine

