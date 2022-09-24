Quebec election 2022 results: Rosemont

Rosemont is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Vincent Marissal who first took office in 2018. Marissal collected 12,920 votes, winning 35.25 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Rosemont in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Québec solidaire: Vincent Marissal (Incumbent)
Coalition Avenir Québec: Sandra O'Connor
Liberal: Sherlyne Duverneau
Parti Québécois: Pierre-Luc Brillant
Parti Conservateur: Marie-France Lemay
Green: Jamie D'Souza
Climat Québec: Jean-François Racine
