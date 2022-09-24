Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Richmond

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Richmond is a provincial riding located in Estrie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA André Bachand who first took office in 2018. Bachand collected 17,011 votes, winning 39.64 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond in Estrie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: André Bachand (Incumbent)

Liberal: Mona Louis-Jean

Québec solidaire: Philippe Pagé

Parti Québécois: Jacinthe Caron

Parti Conservateur: Marylaine Bélair

Démocratie directe: Richard Magnan

Independent: Raymond de Martin

