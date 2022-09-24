Quebec election 2022 results: Richmond

Richmond is a provincial riding located in Estrie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA André Bachand who first took office in 2018. Bachand collected 17,011 votes, winning 39.64 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond in Estrie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: André Bachand (Incumbent) Liberal: Mona Louis-Jean Québec solidaire: Philippe Pagé Parti Québécois: Jacinthe Caron Parti Conservateur: Marylaine Bélair Démocratie directe: Richard Magnan Independent: Raymond de Martin