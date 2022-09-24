Quebec election 2022 results: Bonaventure

Bonaventure is a provincial riding located in Gaspésie—Îles-de-la-Madeleine. This riding is currently represented by IND MNA Sylvain Roy who first took office in 2012. Roy collected 8,416 votes, winning 38.46 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bonaventure in Gaspésie—Îles-de-la-Madeleine during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Catherine Blouin Liberal: Christian Cyr Québec solidaire: Catherine Cyr Wright Parti Québécois: Alexis Deschênes Parti Conservateur: Francois Therrien L'union fait la force: Anne-Marie Lauzon Climat Québec: Jocelyn Rioux