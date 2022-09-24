Quebec election 2022 results: Deux-Montagnes

Deux-Montagnes is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Benoit Charette who first took office in 2014. Charette collected 16,038 votes, winning 47.44 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Deux-Montagnes in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Benoit Charette (Incumbent)
Liberal: Marc Allaire
Québec solidaire: Olivier Côté
Parti Québécois: Guillaume Lalonde
Parti Conservateur: Isabelle Baril
Climat Québec: Héléna Courteau
L'union fait la force: Dominique Dubois-Massey
Green: Amavi Tagodoe
