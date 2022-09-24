Quebec election 2022 results: Deux-Montagnes

Deux-Montagnes is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Benoit Charette who first took office in 2014. Charette collected 16,038 votes, winning 47.44 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Deux-Montagnes in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Benoit Charette (Incumbent) Liberal: Marc Allaire Québec solidaire: Olivier Côté Parti Québécois: Guillaume Lalonde Parti Conservateur: Isabelle Baril Climat Québec: Héléna Courteau L'union fait la force: Dominique Dubois-Massey Green: Amavi Tagodoe