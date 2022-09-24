Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Deux-Montagnes

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Deux-Montagnes is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Benoit Charette who first took office in 2014. Charette collected 16,038 votes, winning 47.44 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Deux-Montagnes in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Benoit Charette (Incumbent)

Liberal: Marc Allaire

Québec solidaire: Olivier Côté

Parti Québécois: Guillaume Lalonde

Parti Conservateur: Isabelle Baril

Climat Québec: Héléna Courteau

L'union fait la force: Dominique Dubois-Massey

Green: Amavi Tagodoe

