Quebec election 2022 results: Viau

Viau is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Frantz Benjamin who first took office in 2018. Benjamin collected 10,113 votes, winning 46.63 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Viau in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Frantz Benjamin (Incumbent)
Coalition Avenir Québec: Justine Savard
Québec solidaire: Renée-Chantal Belinga
Parti Québécois: Marc-Antoine Lecompte
Parti Conservateur: Alex Tembel
Green: Manel Chaouche
Climat Québec: Serge Ricard
Bloc Montréal: Marc II Réjouis
