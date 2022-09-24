Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Viau

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Viau is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Frantz Benjamin who first took office in 2018. Benjamin collected 10,113 votes, winning 46.63 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Viau in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Frantz Benjamin (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Justine Savard

Québec solidaire: Renée-Chantal Belinga

Parti Québécois: Marc-Antoine Lecompte

Parti Conservateur: Alex Tembel

Green: Manel Chaouche

Climat Québec: Serge Ricard

Bloc Montréal: Marc II Réjouis

