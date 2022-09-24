Quebec election 2022 results: Viau

Viau is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Frantz Benjamin who first took office in 2018. Benjamin collected 10,113 votes, winning 46.63 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Viau in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Frantz Benjamin (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Justine Savard Québec solidaire: Renée-Chantal Belinga Parti Québécois: Marc-Antoine Lecompte Parti Conservateur: Alex Tembel Green: Manel Chaouche Climat Québec: Serge Ricard Bloc Montréal: Marc II Réjouis