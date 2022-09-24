Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Blainville

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Blainville is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Mario Laframboise who first took office in 2014. Laframboise collected 20,457 votes, winning 48.27 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Blainville in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mario Laframboise (Incumbent)

Liberal: Alexandre Mercho

Québec solidaire: Éric Michaud

Parti Québécois: Fréderic Labelle

Parti Conservateur: Grace Daou

Démocratie directe: Marie-France Hanna

