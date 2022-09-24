Quebec election 2022 results: Blainville

Blainville is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Mario Laframboise who first took office in 2014. Laframboise collected 20,457 votes, winning 48.27 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Blainville in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Mario Laframboise (Incumbent) Liberal: Alexandre Mercho Québec solidaire: Éric Michaud Parti Québécois: Fréderic Labelle Parti Conservateur: Grace Daou Démocratie directe: Marie-France Hanna