Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Masson

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Masson is a provincial riding located in Lanaudière. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Mathieu Lemay who first took office in 2014. Lemay collected 17,565 votes, winning 53.05 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Masson in Lanaudière during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mathieu Lemay (Incumbent)

Liberal: Gabriel Bourret

Québec solidaire: Émile Bellerose-Simard

Parti Québécois: Stéphane Handfield

Parti Conservateur: Francois Truchon

Green: Marc-André Bélisle

