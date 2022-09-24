Quebec election 2022 results: Masson

Masson is a provincial riding located in Lanaudière. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Mathieu Lemay who first took office in 2014. Lemay collected 17,565 votes, winning 53.05 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Masson in Lanaudière during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Mathieu Lemay (Incumbent) Liberal: Gabriel Bourret Québec solidaire: Émile Bellerose-Simard Parti Québécois: Stéphane Handfield Parti Conservateur: Francois Truchon Green: Marc-André Bélisle