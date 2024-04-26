Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa, Quebec commit $100M to boost semiconductor capacity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2024 1:08 pm
2 min read
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media following a tour at IBM in Bromont, Que., Friday, April 26, 2024. The federal government is announcing an investment of nearly $60 million in semiconductors, a technology omnipresent in electronic devices, also used to develop artificial intelligence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media following a tour at IBM in Bromont, Que., Friday, April 26, 2024. The federal government is announcing an investment of nearly $60 million in semiconductors, a technology omnipresent in electronic devices, also used to develop artificial intelligence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal and Quebec governments are spending close to $100 million to boost the country’s manufacturing capacity for semiconductors, which are vital in technologies ranging from artificial intelligence to quantum computing.

At a news conference Friday in Bromont, Que., Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Ottawa will invest $59.9 million to help fund IBM Canada’s semiconductor packaging facility in the town about 70 kilometres southeast of Montreal. The investment will also go toward the Bromont-based MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre, a research group that tries to speed up the commercialization of components in digital technologies.

The world, Trudeau said, is looking for dependable sources of products that spur economic growth, and he said semiconductors are one of the many products Canada can be trusted to deliver.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“As we are in terms of energy, quantum computing, robotics … these are things that the world is increasingly looking for,” he said, “reliable, strong responsible partners like Canada to be at the heart of it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec, for its part, is offering IBM Canada $38.9 million in loans to help the company buy equipment, increase capacity at its Bromont plant, and create a new generation of switches.

Provincial Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon told the news conference that within the funding envelope is a $32-million “forgivable” loan for new equipment to package semiconductor circuitry, but he didn’t give details about the loan conditions. Another $7-million loan, he said, will help automate a packaging assembly line for switches destined “for the entire telecommunications industry.”

Trending Now

A news release from the federal government says the funding from both levels of government will help create 280 jobs in the region.

IBM Canada says its plant in Bromont is one of the continent’s largest chip assembly and testing facilities and that the money will solidify Canada’s place in the supply chain for advanced packaging of semiconductors.

The Bromont plant, IBM says, “transforms advanced semiconductor components into state-of-the-art microelectronic solutions,” and works closely with the company’s complex in Albany, N.Y.

The agreements announced on Friday “will help to further establish a corridor of semiconductor innovation from New York to Bromont,” IBM said.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices