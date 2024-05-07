Menu

Canada

Auto thieves have stolen dozens of vehicles from feds since 2016

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2024 2:37 pm
1 min read
The federal Liberals are trying to crack down on a scourge of auto thefts across the country.

Recently released data show the federal government, too, is struggling to keep its own vehicles away from thieves.

Documents tabled in the House of Commons this week show 48 government vehicles were stolen between January 2016 and February of this year, most of them in Ontario.

Click to play video: 'Montreal port conveniently located for car theft criminals: experts'
Montreal port conveniently located for car theft criminals: experts
Vehicles from 14 departments and agencies were reported stolen, and the RCMP was hit hardest with 19 vehicles taken, mostly in the Prairies.

Ministers are not immune, either: the government tracked at least three thefts of a justice minister’s vehicle.

The documents say of the four dozen stolen vehicles, two were stolen more than once and 34 have been recovered.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

