Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Impact of Nopiming Provincial Park, Man. wildfire lingers 1 year later

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 6:00 am
4 min read
Click to play video: 'Cabins destroyed in Nopiming wildfire'
Cabins destroyed in Nopiming wildfire
WATCH: (May 20, 2025) As the massive blaze double the size of Winnipeg continues to burn out of control in Nopiming Provincial park -some residents and cottagers are beginning to assess the damage. Global's Katherine Dornian has more on what one family has lost and the memories that will remain – May 20, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A pristine, picturesque part of Manitoba is now scarred beyond recognition in some areas, after a devastating wildfire tore through Nopiming Provincial Park last spring.

“This was all paths to go see the falls,” Russ Popp said while walking near Tulabi Falls.

“It’s all gone now.”

Tulabi Falls in late April 2026. View image in full screen
Tulabi Falls in late April 2026. Josh Arason / Global News

The picturesque Tulabi Falls is now surrounded by charred trees that resemble matchsticks. But the cindered area is still hauntingly beautiful, and still a special place to Russ and Pat Popp.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Wildfires burn across Manitoba as rain offers brief relief and evacuations continue'
Wildfires burn across Manitoba as rain offers brief relief and evacuations continue

“I knew at 14 years old I wanted to live here full-time, and I knew at 14 years old, I was going to walk up that mountain on Tulabi and marry the girl of my dreams. Which I’ve accomplished,” Russ told Global News.

“I can tell you right now living out here, it’s the best place to be in the world.”

Pat and Russ Popp got married on top of a cliff overlooking Tulabi Falls in Nopiming Provincial Park. View image in full screen
Pat and Russ Popp got married on top of a cliff overlooking Tulabi Falls in Nopiming Provincial Park. Courtesy / Russ Popp

Russ Popp has been a cottager in Nopiming since 1966. The couple moved out to the park full-time in 2018, spending much of their time fishing, hunting, canoeing, and enjoying nature.

Story continues below advertisement
The Popps have spent years at Nopiming enjoying fishing, hunting, canoeing, and snowshoeing. View image in full screen
The Popps have spent years at Nopiming enjoying fishing, hunting, canoeing, and snowshoeing. Courtesy / Russ Popp
Russ Popp with a smallmouth bass in Nopiming Provincial Park. View image in full screen
Russ Popp with a smallmouth bass in Nopiming Provincial Park. Courtesy / Russ Popp

Last spring’s raging wildfire came about 500 metres from their home on Bird Lake. The entire north shore of the lake burned, but their home and other homes and cottages along the south shore were saved.

Pat and Russ Popp in front of their home on Bird Lake. View image in full screen
Pat and Russ Popp in front of their home on Bird Lake. Josh Arason / Global News

“There’s a cottage on the other side, the fire came within like 15 feet of that cottage,” Pat said, pointing to one cottage on the north shore that was unscathed despite being surrounded by fire.

Story continues below advertisement
A cottage on the north shore of Bird Lake remains unscathed after a wildfire came within metres of it last spring. View image in full screen
A cottage on the north shore of Bird Lake remains unscathed after a wildfire came within metres of it last spring. Josh Arason / Global News

The Popps had to leave their home for 35 days.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The ride out of here, 14 miles through the fire was tough. You see all the animals running from the fire and you want to take them home, take them with you,” Russ said.

“It was like my whole life was going to be wiped out from right under my feet because it was going to take out who I am, I’m moulded here.”

The wildfire across the lake from Pat and Russ Popp’s home last spring. View image in full screen
The wildfire across the lake from Pat and Russ Popp’s home last spring. Courtesy / Russ Popp

“It was just heartbreaking,” Pat said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Popps have a sprinkler system on their home, and say every spring they are now bracing for wildfire season.

“Every year now, because of climate change, this is becoming fire season. Summer is now my least favourite season,” Pat said.

“I’m scared we’re going to lose our home, I’m scared we’re not going to get out. It’s just a very scary season for me.”

Cindered trees in Nopiming Provincial Park. View image in full screen
Cindered trees in Nopiming Provincial Park. Josh Arason / Global News

The wildfire in Nopiming was one of the largest in the province and destroyed 20 cottages on Beresford Lake. Straddling the Manitoba-Ontario border, the wildfire engulfed an estimated 373,126.9 hectares, according to the province.

Driving through the park one year later, the cindered forest stretches for miles and miles in some areas.

But the Popps say even after the fire, signs of life remain.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we came back, there were still signs of life  here,” Pat said. “The first night we came back there were moose tracks on our block road, and a robin had a nest on our motion light over our door. And I thought, what a great sign.”

A robin nesting at Russ and Pat Popp’s home after they returned from the wildfire evacuation. View image in full screen
A robin nesting at Russ and Pat Popp’s home after they returned from the wildfire evacuation. Courtesy / Russ Popp

Despite the devastation left behind by the fire, the Popps say they feel so much relief and gratitude to be back at home again.

“Like the moose and the rabbits are travelling in a circle, they came back home, and we were coming back home,” Russ said through tears.

“And it was nice to come home and have your house, we were so grateful. It was sad, but here were are, and it’s one day at a time. And we’re back and we’re living a great life out here again.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wildfire impacts on Nopiming business

Last season’s wildfire was also a trying time for the owners of Nopiming Lodge near Tulabi Falls.

“Just to witness the whole other side of the lake across from us burning is an experience I don’t think I’ll ever forget,” Nopiming Lodge co-owner Jesse Guenther said.

“A couple of sleepless nights here, but we made it work. Lots of coffee and we kept an eye on things.”

Jesse Guenther is a co-owned of Nopiming Lodge. View image in full screen
Jesse Guenther is a co-owned of Nopiming Lodge. Josh Arason / Global News

Nopiming Lodge, which operates cabin rentals, boat rentals, and a store, was unscathed by the fire.

“With the loss of the campgrounds, we definitely suffered a loss of tourist business up here. The store took a big hit and everything else,” Guenther told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement
Nopiming Lodge was saved from last spring’s wildfire. View image in full screen
Nopiming Lodge was saved from last spring’s wildfire. Josh Arason / Global News

The campgrounds at Tulabi Falls, Bird Lake, Beresford Lake, and Shoe Lake are slated to reopen for the May long weekend, according to the province. The campground at Black Lake will remain closed.

Guenther says he’s uncertain what the wildfire damage will mean for the season ahead.

“It’s not the exactly same as it used to be, let’s just say,” he said.

“We’re expecting a better season than last year, but it’s totally hard to say what it’s going to be like 100 per cent.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices